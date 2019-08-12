Morgan Stanley Analysts Give PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) a $141.00 Price Target

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) has been given a $141.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.
PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.
Shares of PNC stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $147.00.
In other news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
