Morgan Stanley Analysts Give PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) a $141.00 Price Target

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) has been given a $141.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

