Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) a $60.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.
GBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 437,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,933. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.51. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 83,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,984,000.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
