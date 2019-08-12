Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) a $60.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

GBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 437,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,933. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.51. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 83,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,984,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

