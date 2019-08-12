Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) a $2.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.
Endo International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,218,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.