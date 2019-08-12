Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) a $2.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,218,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.