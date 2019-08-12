Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) a $29.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDIT. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. 581,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,688. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.53.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

