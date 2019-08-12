Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) a $16.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 309,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,058. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.66. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 405.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $176,535 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.