Moog Inc (MOG/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on September 3rd

Moog Inc (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

MOG/A traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. 31,252 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moog in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

