Monster Beverage’s (MNST) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.21.

MNST traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.01. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after acquiring an additional 289,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,780,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,521,000 after acquiring an additional 274,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 811.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

