Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,440. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the first quarter worth $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moneygram International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 223,653 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moneygram International by 60.5% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,945,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moneygram International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

