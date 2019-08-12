Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Flowserve worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. 35,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

