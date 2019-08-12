Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,186.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.16. 47,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,079. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

