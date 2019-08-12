Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 90.5% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.55.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,821 shares of company stock valued at $51,099,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.06. 919,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,193. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

