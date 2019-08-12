Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,044,000 after purchasing an additional 802,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,472,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,353,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,190,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $27.60. 36,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

