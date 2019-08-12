Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,749 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $109,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,322 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 161,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

