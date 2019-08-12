Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Raised by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $172,158,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 599,723 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,682,000 after acquiring an additional 513,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

MHK traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $196.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.69 per share, with a total value of $235,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

