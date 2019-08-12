Mobius (MOBI) Hits Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Mobius has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $3,012.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00264145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.01258670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, Stellarport, Gate.io, OTCBTC, BitMart and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

