Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Sells $1,855,126.52 in Stock

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tae Hea Nahm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mobileiron alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $761.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOBL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 163,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 62.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.