Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MINI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mobile Mini Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

