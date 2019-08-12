Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $67,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,334 shares of company stock worth $7,520,621. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.