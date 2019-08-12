Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $111,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

