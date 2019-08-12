Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 502,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 167,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 115.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

In other news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,930,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,187 shares of company stock worth $23,759,382. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $196.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

