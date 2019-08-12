Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 4,960 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.03.

NYSE:PANW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.75. 15,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.04. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Bonvanie sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,092 shares of company stock valued at $39,067,840 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

