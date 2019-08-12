Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 14,285 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $1,983,329.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,810,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

PNC traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.72. 773,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.