Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the period. United Microelectronics accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,775,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 1,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,728,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 430,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,159,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,121,267 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMC. CLSA raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

NYSE UMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. 15,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,265. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.94. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.45%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.