Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $339,000 Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Twitter by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $381,100.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,507. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,096. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

