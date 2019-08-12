Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,767 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 157.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 6.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.04. The stock had a trading volume of 184,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.