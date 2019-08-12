Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Raises Stock Holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF makes up 0.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 1-year low of $1,750.00 and a 1-year high of $2,005.20.

