Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned about 5.27% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.98. 12,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $51.07.

