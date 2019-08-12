Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,450. The company has a market cap of $274.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,493.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 36,574 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $257,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,870 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 75.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

