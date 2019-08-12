Millennium Minerals (ASX:MOY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Millennium Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MOY)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 1,619,967 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Millennium Minerals Company Profile (ASX:MOY)

Millennium Minerals Limited explores, develops, mines, and processes gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Nullagine gold project that covers an area of 276 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara of Western Australia. The company is based in Belmont, Australia.

