Milestone Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Milestone Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.7% of Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

