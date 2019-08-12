MidasProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $64,991.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00264471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.01262056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00094632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

