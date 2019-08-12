MicroBitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $757.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

