Michael P. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $819,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael P. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $694,800.00.
ZGNX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.61. 263,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.
ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Zogenix from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.
About Zogenix
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
