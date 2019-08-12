Michael P. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $819,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael P. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $694,800.00.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.61. 263,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Zogenix from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

