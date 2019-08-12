MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $16.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $114,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $148,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 111,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

