Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Increases Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

