Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after buying an additional 12,048,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 202,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

