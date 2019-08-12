Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,166,688,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after buying an additional 12,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $84.81. 173,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

