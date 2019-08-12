Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $512.99 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercadolibre from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $592.57.

Shares of MELI traded down $66.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $623.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.39. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

