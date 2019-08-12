MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 49.4% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,097.00 and $453.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 286,754,702 coins and its circulating supply is 286,754,265 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

