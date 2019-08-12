Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Somerset Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $144,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.97. 1,574,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

