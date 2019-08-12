Matrix AI Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $357,242.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $357,242.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, CoinEgg and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 615,212,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,064,189 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, IDEX, CoinEgg, LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

