Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,155.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.77. 20,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

