Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.46. 91,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,313. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

