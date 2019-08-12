Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 53.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $63.52.

