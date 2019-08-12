Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,466,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,149.06. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,103.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total transaction of $990,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,881,440.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

