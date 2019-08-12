Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 52.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Markel by 40.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,148.30. 5,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,103.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,097,913.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,035.00 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,377. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

