MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138,056 shares during the period. MarineMax accounts for 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.26% of MarineMax worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

HZO stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.88. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

