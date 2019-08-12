Manna (MANNA) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $506,409.00 and $79.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008596 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,459,181 coins and its circulating supply is 551,627,887 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

