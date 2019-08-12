Mallcoin (MLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,279.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $638,282.00 and $17,279.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Mallcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00265345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.01252180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com . Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

