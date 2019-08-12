Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Magenta Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $211,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $524,440. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTA stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $11.87. 33,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,346. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $444.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.